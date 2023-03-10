Notre Dame gets by McFarland in tight D2 semifinal battle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - A close battle in the Division 2 semifinal game as Notre Dame battles from three down at halftime to beat McFarland 76-70 on Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center.
At the break, the score is McFarland 40, Notre Dame 37.
A Hope Barrington basket put the Tritons in front 41-40 early in the second half. A Trista Fayta score capped a 6-0 run for Notre Dame.
The biggest lead was 10 for Notre Dame with just under 8 minutes left in the game. That lead was cut to one four minutes later on a three by Teagan Mallegni. That was as close as the Spartans could get. A three from Grzesk move the lead back out to four.
Still, the game remained close for the rest of the half. Mallegni scored the final nine points for McFarland.
With 15 seconds left, they pulled within three, but a free throws by Trista Fayta and Sydney Whitehouse made the difference for Notre Dame.
Four Notre Dame players scored double figures in the game. Grzesk had 20, Fayta 18, Whitehouse 17, and Hope Barrington had 15.
For McFarland, Teagan Mallegni and Ava Dean had 23 each.
Notre Dame plays Pewaukee in the Division 2 Championship on Saturday night at 6:35 pm.
Notre Dame lost only one game this season-the opener-to Pewaukee, 68-67.