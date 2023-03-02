Offensive outburst sends New Richmond past Menomonie in state semifinals

MIDDLETON (WQOW) - Four goals in under six minutes in the second period helped power the New Richmond Tigers to a 10-0 win over the Menomonie Mustangs in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 semifinals Thursday.
The Tigers will play Mosinee High School or Oregon High School Saturday morning in the championship game at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.
You can watch the game live on WQOW at 9:30 a.m.
Nine players scored for New Richmond. Zaylin Sweet was the only player to score twice.
The game was scoreless until the final minute of the first period when Steven Chapman scored at 16:50.
That sparked the Tigers' offense into the second period. Bjorn Bahneman scored at 3:41, then Malaki Pethes followed with a goal at 4:43.
Sweet scored his first goal on a power play at 7:14 in the period, then Gage Fox made it 5-0 with a goal at 9:37.
In the third period, Sweet scored at 5:57, then Jameson Unger made it 7-0 at 7:13.
Matthew Unger scored 50 seconds later to make it 8-0.
Reece Hubmer and Max Kretovics rounded out the scoring with goals at 10:22 and 11:01, respectively.