Oshkosh West stuns Memorial, other regional playoff scores

(WQOW) - Friday's regional basketball playoff scores
Division 1
Oshkosh West 78, Eau Claire Memorial 71
No words can express how grateful we are for this year’s seniors. Your play, your spirit, and your commitment to always pursue the best represents the best of what high school athletics is about. Thank you for this year! @oldabepride #relentless— EC Memorial BB (@OldAbesBB) March 4, 2023
Superior 72, Chippewa Falls 56 - Oshkosh West at Superior Saturday
Hudson 58, Wausau West 39 - D.C. Everest at Hudson Saturday
Division 2
Medford 73, Menomonie 41
Rice Lake 55, River Falls 41 - Menomonie at Medford Saturday
Division 3
Osceola 58, Saint Croix Falls 31
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Bloomer 37 - B-W at Osceola Saturday
Northwestern 83, Saint Croix Central 74
Prescott 93, Somerset 75 - NW at Prescott Saturday
Elk Mound 68, Mauston 40 - G-E-T at Elk Mound Saturday
Division 4
Unity 42, Shell Lake 23
Cumberland 78, Washburn 43 - Cumberland at Unity Saturday
Cameron 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Ladysmith 59, Chequamegon 39 - Cameron at Ladysmith Saturday
Fall Creek 78, Colfax 51
Spring Valley 60, Melrose-Mindoro 45 - SV at Fall Creek Saturday
Whitehall 54, Regis 34
Durand-Arkansaw 67, Neillsville 52 - Whitehall at Durand-Arkansaw Saturday
Division 5
McDonell Central 66, Rib Lake 41
Owen-Withee 68, Clear Lake 43 - O-W at McDonell on Saturday
Thorp 55, Prairie Farm 51
Bruce 50, Clayton 47 - Thorp at Bruce Saturday
Royall 80, Gilmanton 39
Cochrane-Fountain City 81, Pittsville 79 (2OT) - CFC at Royall Saturday
Alma/Pepin 45, Loyal 37
Hillsboro 61, Lincoln 57 - A/P at Hillsboro Saturday