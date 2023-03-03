 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oshkosh West stuns Memorial, other regional playoff scores

  • Updated
  • 0
030323 Oshkosh West Memorial BBB

The season ended Friday for both the Old Abes and Cardinals in losses to Oshkosh West and Superior.

(WQOW) - Friday's regional basketball playoff scores

Division 1

Oshkosh West 78, Eau Claire Memorial 71

Superior 72, Chippewa Falls 56 - Oshkosh West at Superior Saturday

Hudson 58, Wausau West 39 - D.C. Everest at Hudson Saturday

See the full D1 bracket here

Division 2

Medford 73, Menomonie 41

Rice Lake 55, River Falls 41 - Menomonie at Medford Saturday

See the full D2 bracket here

The Mounders defeated the Golden Eagles 68-40 Friday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals game.

Division 3

Osceola 58, Saint Croix Falls 31

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Bloomer 37 - B-W at Osceola Saturday

Northwestern 83, Saint Croix Central 74

Prescott 93, Somerset 75 - NW at Prescott Saturday

Elk Mound 68, Mauston 40 - G-E-T at Elk Mound Saturday

See the full D3 bracket here

The Crickets cruised past the Vikings, 78-51, Friday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals matchup.

The Norse defeated the Ramblers 54-34 Friday in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals game.

Division 4

Unity 42, Shell Lake 23

Cumberland 78, Washburn 43 - Cumberland at Unity Saturday

Cameron 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Ladysmith  59, Chequamegon 39 - Cameron at Ladysmith Saturday

Fall Creek 78, Colfax 51

Spring Valley 60, Melrose-Mindoro 45 - SV at Fall Creek Saturday

Whitehall 54, Regis 34

Durand-Arkansaw 67, Neillsville 52 - Whitehall at Durand-Arkansaw Saturday

See the full D4 bracket here

The Macks defeated the Redmen 66-41 Friday in a WIAA Division 5 playoff game.

Division 5

McDonell Central 66, Rib Lake 41

Owen-Withee 68, Clear Lake 43 - O-W at McDonell on Saturday

Thorp 55, Prairie Farm 51

Bruce 50, Clayton 47 - Thorp at Bruce Saturday

Royall 80, Gilmanton 39

Cochrane-Fountain City 81, Pittsville 79 (2OT) - CFC at Royall Saturday

Alma/Pepin 45, Loyal 37

Hillsboro 61, Lincoln 57 - A/P at Hillsboro Saturday

See the full D5 bracket here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you