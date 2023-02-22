RAW: the wrestling program on the rise

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A few years ago, Payton Kostka raised the standards for Regis/Altoona wrestling by reaching the state tournament.
His younger teammates in 2020 are now upperclassmen making their own trips to Madison. Five RAW athletes will compete in this week's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association individual state tournament.
Deaglan O'Connell (45-9) will wrestle in the 113 pound tournament Thursday evening, Chase Kostka will wrestle moments later in the 138 pound bracket.
Tommy Tomesh will make his state debut at 152 pounds on Thursday. Brayden Albee will put his 50-4 record on the line in the 182 pound tournament.
Caden Weber, joining O'Connell as a qualifier from last year, will wrestle at 195 pounds.