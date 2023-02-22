 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.Snowfall will continue through the rest of the night, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected near
sunrise. An additional 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is
expected tonight. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to
18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis
from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will tonight through Thursday morning. A
Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate
94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with
northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout
conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep,
making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Storm total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

RAW: the wrestling program on the rise

  • Updated
  • 0
RAW wrestling practice

RAW has had a banner season with total wins, dual wins and now five athletes competing at state.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A few years ago, Payton Kostka raised the standards for Regis/Altoona wrestling by reaching the state tournament.

His younger teammates in 2020 are now upperclassmen making their own trips to Madison. Five RAW athletes will compete in this week's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association individual state tournament.

RAW wrestlers share what their mindset will be when they hit the mats in Madison for the WIAA individual state tournament.

Deaglan O'Connell (45-9) will wrestle in the 113 pound tournament Thursday evening, Chase Kostka will wrestle moments later in the 138 pound bracket.

Tommy Tomesh will make his state debut at 152 pounds on Thursday. Brayden Albee will put his 50-4 record on the line in the 182 pound tournament.

Caden Weber, joining O'Connell as a qualifier from last year, will wrestle at 195 pounds.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

