Regis girls enter postseason on a roll

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
Tuesday afternoon, tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of
3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two will begin
Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional
10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from
15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals
across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an
additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to
24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph by Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Regis girls enter postseason on a roll

  • Updated
  • 0
022023 Regis GBB practice

The Ramblers girls basketball team practices at Regis High School on February 20, 2023.

Regis will face Colby Tuesday just days after defeating the Hornets in a Cloverbelt Conference crossover game.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Regis Ramblers girls basketball team is on a roll entering the postseason, thanks in part to difficult loss against a rival.

On February 2, Regis gave up a late basket to McDonell Central to lose 51-50.

Regis also suffered losses to Blair-Taylor and Crandon, but head coach Teddy Joas saw his team begin to play with more confidence.

The Ramblers responded with wins over Osseo-Fairchild High School, Stanley-Boyd High School and Thorp High School to close out Western Cloverbelt Conference play.

Thursday, Regis beat Colby High School in the conference crossover game.

Coincidentally, the Ramblers will host the Hornets Tuesday in the first round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

