Regis girls enter postseason on a roll

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Regis Ramblers girls basketball team is on a roll entering the postseason, thanks in part to difficult loss against a rival.
On February 2, Regis gave up a late basket to McDonell Central to lose 51-50.
Regis also suffered losses to Blair-Taylor and Crandon, but head coach Teddy Joas saw his team begin to play with more confidence.
The Ramblers responded with wins over Osseo-Fairchild High School, Stanley-Boyd High School and Thorp High School to close out Western Cloverbelt Conference play.
Thursday, Regis beat Colby High School in the conference crossover game.
Coincidentally, the Ramblers will host the Hornets Tuesday in the first round of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs.