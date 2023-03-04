Rice Lake's Ash podiums 3 times at state meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - Rice Lake High School's Avery Ash won the vault title and podiumed three times Saturday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association individual state meet.
Ash won the Division 2 vault competition with a score of 9.483. She finished second on beam with a score of 9.167 and fifth in the All-Around competition with a score of 36.233.
Full Division 2 results available here
After finishing third as a team on Friday, three Chippewa Falls/McDonell gymnasts competed in the Division 1 All-Around competition.
Izzy Keck led the way with a score of 36.233 to finish eighth. Ava Krista followed in 15th with a score of 35.067. Lilly Schultz scored 34.933 to finish 17th.
Keck finished fifth on vault to earn podium honors.
Eau Claire Co-op's Lexis Pedersen was 21st in the All-Around. She finished seveth on beam with a score of 9.267.
Lauren Campbell finished seventh on vault with a score of 9.467.
Freshman Reagan Muchow finished 20th on beam with a score of 8.100 and 23rd on floor with a score of 8.533.
Full Division 1 results available here
Bloomer/Colfax's Olivia Price finished 21st in the Division 2 All-Around competition with a score of 33.850. She was 26th on beam with a score of 8.000.
Her teammate Celina Hess finished 24th on vault with a score of 8.700.