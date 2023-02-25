 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy freezing rain possible. Total ice accumulations of
around one quarter inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Polk, St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Sonnentag 4-peats, other area wrestlers crowned state champions

  • Updated
  • 0
022523 Brayden Sonnentag 4th state title

Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag became the 23rd wrestler in WIAA history Saturday to win four individual state wrestling titles.

MADISON (WQOW) - Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag became just the 23rd wrestler in Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association history to win four individual state titles with a triumph Saturday in Madison.

The senior won the Division 3 title at 132 pounds with a 1-0 decision over Fennimore's Ian Crapp. He finishes his season 52-0.

Menomonie's Kellen Aure battled injuries this week, but won the Division 1 title at 132 pounds with a 5-1 decision over Kaukauna's Bryan Winans.

Blair-Taylor's Jackson Shramek won the Division 3 title at 182 pounds.

Cumberland's Dawson Johnson captured the Division 3 title at 126 pounds. Hudson's Liam Neitzel won the Division 1 title at 106 pounds.

Amery's Koy Hopke (220) and Wyatt Ingham (182) won titles in Division 2.

Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gunner Hoffman finished his senior year with the Division 2 title at 285 pounds.

In the first-ever girls tournament at the Kohl Center, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Breanna Weir captured the title at 152 pounds. The senior finishes her season undefeated.

Find full results from all divisions here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you