Sonnentag 4-peats, other area wrestlers crowned state champions

MADISON (WQOW) - Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag became just the 23rd wrestler in Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association history to win four individual state titles with a triumph Saturday in Madison.
The senior won the Division 3 title at 132 pounds with a 1-0 decision over Fennimore's Ian Crapp. He finishes his season 52-0.
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag has done it! 4 years, 4 state titles for the @CadottSchools senior. He received a standing ovation from the Kohl Center crowd as he earned his medal #wiaa @WQOW pic.twitter.com/656YTox85e— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) February 26, 2023
Menomonie's Kellen Aure battled injuries this week, but won the Division 1 title at 132 pounds with a 5-1 decision over Kaukauna's Bryan Winans.
Menomonie’s Kellan Aure caps his high school career as a state champion! @MHSMustangs1 #wiaa @WQOW pic.twitter.com/UB6p70Rcbw— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) February 26, 2023
Blair-Taylor's Jackson Shramek won the Division 3 title at 182 pounds.
Cumberland's Dawson Johnson captured the Division 3 title at 126 pounds. Hudson's Liam Neitzel won the Division 1 title at 106 pounds.
Amery's Koy Hopke (220) and Wyatt Ingham (182) won titles in Division 2.
Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gunner Hoffman finished his senior year with the Division 2 title at 285 pounds.
In the first-ever girls tournament at the Kohl Center, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek's Breanna Weir captured the title at 152 pounds. The senior finishes her season undefeated.
Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek’s Breanna Weir is a state champion! She dominated her match 18-4 at 152 to cap her career with a state title and got revenge on the opponent that knocked her out last year in the process #wiaa @fccrickets @augusta_beavers pic.twitter.com/J2jS628ihX— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) February 26, 2023