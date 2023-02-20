Weather impacts start times for first round of girls basketball regionals

(WQOW) - Incoming winter weather this week is impacting the start times for numerous girls high school basketball playoff games.
Alma/Pepin's opening round game at Pittsville will be played Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. instead of Tuesday at that same time.
Eleva-Strum's playoff opener at Royall has been moved up to a 5:00 p.m. start.
Whitehall at Mondovi has been moved up to 5:30 p.m.
Bloomer at Ellsworth, G-E-T at Arcadia, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Boyceville, Webster and Cameron and Independence at Cochrane-Fountain City will all start at 6:00 p.m.
Augusta's home game against Spring Valley is now scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.
View all girls basketball playoff brackets here
In boys hockey, RAM's sectional semifinals game at Black River Falls has been moved to a 5:00 p.m. start.