GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Blair-Taylor's Abby Thompson, Jesse Lien and Lindsay Steien discuss the Wildcats' first state championship game and the 2022-23 season overall.
WEB EXTRA: Blair-Taylor press conference after D5 championship game
- Nick Tabbert
Nick Tabbert
Sports Director
