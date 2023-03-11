 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WEB EXTRA: Blair-Taylor press conference after D5 championship game

  • Updated
  • 0
031123 Blair-Taylor Jesse Lien

Blair-Taylor's Abby Thompson, Jesse Lien and Lindsay Steien discuss the Wildcats' first state championship game and season overall.

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Blair-Taylor's Abby Thompson, Jesse Lien and Lindsay Steien discuss the Wildcats' first state championship game and the 2022-23 season overall.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you