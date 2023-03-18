MADISON (WQOW) - McDonell Central's Eddie Mittermeyer, Adam Schilling and Canan Huss talk about Saturday's WIAA Division 5 championship game following a loss to Newman Catholic.
WEB EXTRA: McDonell Central following D5 championship game
- Nick Tabbert
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Nick Tabbert
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today