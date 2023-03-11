 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

WEB EXTRA: McDonell Central on winning state title

031123 Marley Hughes state championship trophy

McDonell Central's Aubrey Dorn, Don Cooper and Marley Hughes discuss the Macks' 61-46 win over Blair-Taylor in the Division 5 championship game.

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - McDonell Central's Aubrey Dorn, Don Cooper and Marley Hughes discuss the Mack's win over Blair-Taylor in the WIAA Division 5 championship game.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

