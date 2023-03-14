 Skip to main content
Whitehall boys rolling at right time

The Norse are healthy and have won nine straight games entering the WIAA state tournament.

WHITEHALL (WQOW) - The redemption tour has been completed for the Whitehall Norse.

After suffering losses to Regis, Durand-Arkansaw and Fall Creek earlier this season, the Norse boys basketball team won rematches against all three schools in the playoffs to reach its first Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament since 1986.

Whitehall will face Luther on Thursday evening in the Division 4 semifinals.

You can watch the game live on WQOW and on the Magic of March app at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The Norse have improved defensively, thanks in part to the return of a healthy Colton Pank. They've also taken advantage of extra time between games to prepare for opponents.

