WIAA State Girls Basketball Championship: Who's playing who, and at what time

  Updated
Basketball

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - It's been an epic two days of semifinal games at the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, and now it is time for the championships on Saturday, March 11. 

Division 5

McDonell Central vs. Blair-Taylor — 11:05 a.m. 

Division 4

Laconia vs. Aquinas — Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 5 championship

Division 3

Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Kewaskum — Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 4 championship 

Division 2

Pewaukee vs. Notre Dame de la Baie Academy — 6:35 p.m.

Division 1

Brookfield East vs. Kettle Moraine — Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 2 championship

