WIAA State Girls Basketball Championship: Who's playing who, and at what time

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - It's been an epic two days of semifinal games at the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, and now it is time for the championships on Saturday, March 11.
Division 5
McDonell Central vs. Blair-Taylor — 11:05 a.m.
Division 4
Laconia vs. Aquinas — Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 5 championship
Division 3
Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Kewaskum — Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 4 championship
Division 2
Pewaukee vs. Notre Dame de la Baie Academy — 6:35 p.m.
Division 1
Brookfield East vs. Kettle Moraine — Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 2 championship
