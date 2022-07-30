Malnory bests Sale in sudden death playoff at CVGA Hallie Open

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW)- The outcome of the Chippewa Valley Golf Association's Hallie Open came down to a sudden death playoff.
Josh Malnory defeated Antione Sale in the playoff after both shooting rounds of 63 at Lake Hallie Golf Course on Saturday.
Hudson grad and University of Minnesota golfer Bennett Swavely took 2nd place. Will Schlitz, the D1 state individual medalist from Eau Claire Memorial, tied for 5th with Connor Glynn with a 71. His coach, Ryan Isaacson, finished with a 77.
The CVGA returns with the Turtleback Open in Rice Lake on August 14.