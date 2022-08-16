Maloney was destined to return to Macks

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Mark Maloney learned about his new old job through his new old players.
The former McDonell Central High School head football coach has found his way back to the varsity sidelines in 2022 thanks to his former middle school players, who are now suiting up for the Macks.
"I kind of found out about the job opening through the players last spring and they're all saying, 'hey coach, this is your destiny,'" Maloney said. "These kids are amazingly so good at playing the game of football. It just made my job so easy."
McDonell returns a number of skill players from last year's team that made the postseason and was one win away from the share of a conference championship.
The goals this season are to win that title and make a deeper postseason run. Both will require the Macks to be in better shape physically and mentally.
McDonell opens the season at Greenwood High School on August 26.