Mark Faanes reflects on 600 wins

Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 manager Mark Faanes reached 600 career wins with the program's 19U squad at the Class AAA state tournament last week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mark Faanes is a retired accountant, so he knew the numbers entering last week's American Legion Class AAA state tournament.

The longtime Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 manager reached a huge milestone in Post 53's win over Manitowoc, his 600th career victory with the 19U team.

Speaking with News 18 Monday, Faanes said it was special to reach the milestone at state. He also thanked the players, parents and assistant coaches that helped make it possible.

Post 53 reached the championship game and advanced to this week's Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Michigan. Eau Claire will play its first game on Wednesday afternoon.

