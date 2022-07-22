 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Thomas reflects on journey to WIAC Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Thomas UW-Stout women's basketball head coach

Mark Thomas led the Blue Devils women's basketball program for 31 seasons, winning five WIAC regular season championships and three tournament titles.

 Nickalas Tabbert

(WQOW) - Mark Thomas felt at home at the University of Wisconsin-Stout almost instantly.

Four decades later, the legendary Blue Devils coach that served four sports will be inducted into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.

"It's been a pretty emotional last few days for me personally thinking about how we got here and who was all involved," Thomas said. "Very humbling to be part of that group."

Thomas is one of three UW-Stout inductees and 27 total that will be celebrated in Stevens Point on Saturday evening.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags