Mark Thomas reflects on journey to WIAC Hall of Fame

(WQOW) - Mark Thomas felt at home at the University of Wisconsin-Stout almost instantly.
Four decades later, the legendary Blue Devils coach that served four sports will be inducted into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
"It's been a pretty emotional last few days for me personally thinking about how we got here and who was all involved," Thomas said. "Very humbling to be part of that group."
Thomas is one of three UW-Stout inductees and 27 total that will be celebrated in Stevens Point on Saturday evening.
Caught up with former @BlueDevilsWBB coach Mark Thomas as he prepares to enter the @wiacsports Hall of Fame this weekend. Watch @WQOW at 6 and 10 for more of our conversation. #bleedblue @stoutbluedevils pic.twitter.com/5yrCW7CW0H— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) July 22, 2022