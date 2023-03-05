Matchups set for state girls basketball tournament

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- McDonell Central, Blair-Taylor and Colfax now know who they'll be facing at the 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament this week.
In Division 4, Colfax (21-6) earns the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Laconia (25-3) on Thursday night in the semifinals, approximately 20 minutes following the game prior that is set to begin at 6:35 p.m.
McDonell Central (24-5) earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 5 tournament and will play No. 4 Albany (28-0) at 9:05 a.m. on Friday. Blair-Taylor (27-1) is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 Wabeno/Laona (21-7) approximately 20 minutes following the McDonell Central vs. Albany game.
The Division 5 championship game will be played on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. and the Division 4 game will be played roughly 15 minutes following the end of that matchup.
The tournament kicks off Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.