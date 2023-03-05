 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATES TONIGHT, WITH LIGHTER SNOW BUT CONTINUED
IMPACTS DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

.The bulk of the snow accumulations are expected this evening
into early Monday morning, with mainly lighter accumulations by
daytime Monday. Snowfall rates of 1 inch to 1 1/2 inches per hour
are expected as a band of heavy snow lifts through the region this
evening. The Monday morning commuter period is going to be the
main concern due to wet slushy snow and gusty winds. The wet and
heavy nature of the snow means that even locations that see lower
snow amounts will likely still see travel impacts.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Along and northeast of a line from Milaca in Minnesota
to Eau Claire in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Matchups set for state girls basketball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
State Girls Basketball 2023

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- McDonell Central, Blair-Taylor and Colfax now know who they'll be facing at the 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament this week. 

RELATED: Colfax, McDonell Central, Blair-Taylor punch tickets to state

In Division 4, Colfax (21-6) earns the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Laconia (25-3) on Thursday night in the semifinals, approximately 20 minutes following the game prior that is set to begin at 6:35 p.m.

McDonell Central (24-5) earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 5 tournament and will play No. 4 Albany (28-0) at 9:05 a.m. on Friday. Blair-Taylor (27-1) is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 Wabeno/Laona (21-7) approximately 20 minutes following the McDonell Central vs. Albany game.

The Division 5 championship game will be played on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. and the Division 4 game will be played roughly 15 minutes following the end of that matchup.

The tournament kicks off Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

A full list of matchups can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you