McDonell boys clinch share of Western Cloverbelt title

(WQOW) - Tuesday's high school basketball scores
Boys high school basketball
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 68, Fall Creek 66 - Macks clinch share of Western Cloverbelt title; Huss (MCD): 33 points, including game-winning basket; Mittermeyer (MCD): 24 points
Bloomer 46, Thorp 37
Osseo-Fairchild 79, Cadott 52
Owen-Withee 59, Loyal 46
Colby 60, Neillsville 58
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Alma/Pepin 58
Whitehall 68, Blair-Taylor 53
Lincoln 80, Gilmanton 59
Cochrane-Fountain City 71, Eleva-Strum 30
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 66, Colfax 56
Spring Valley 73, Mondovi 39
Heart o' North Conference
Ladysmith 101, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50
Cameron 89, Northwestern 69
Lakeland Conference
Bruce 60, Birchwood 42 - Bruce now 18-3
New Auburn 80, Lake Holcombe 51 - Melland (NA): career-high 37 points
Nonconference
Chippewa Falls 73, Altoona 65 - Monarski (CHI): 22 points, 13 rebounds; Tomczak (CHI): 21 points; Smith (CHI): 14 points
Rice Lake 68, Baldwin-Woodville 61
Girls high school basketball
Dairyland Conference
Lincoln 67, Blair-Taylor 65 (overtime)
Lakeland Conference
New Auburn 62, Lake Holcombe 21
Bruce 46, Birchwood 44
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 55, Amery 53
Somerset 54, Osceola 51
Prescott 45, Ellsworth 43
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 57, D.C. Everest 54
Chippewa Falls 47, Medford 44
Fall Creek 63, Cameron 38