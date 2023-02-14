 Skip to main content
McDonell boys clinch share of Western Cloverbelt title

  • Updated
021423 Fall Creek McDonell Central BBB

The Macks rallied to beat the Fall Creek Crickets 68-66 in Chippewa Falls Tuesday night.

(WQOW) - Tuesday's high school basketball scores

Boys high school basketball

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 68, Fall Creek 66 - Macks clinch share of Western Cloverbelt title; Huss (MCD): 33 points, including game-winning basket; Mittermeyer (MCD): 24 points

Canan Huss, Eddie Mittermeyer and head coach Adam Schilling talk about McDonell's 68-66 win over Fall Creek.

Bloomer 46, Thorp 37

Osseo-Fairchild 79, Cadott 52

Owen-Withee 59, Loyal 46

Colby 60, Neillsville 58

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Alma/Pepin 58

Whitehall 68, Blair-Taylor 53

Lincoln 80, Gilmanton 59

Cochrane-Fountain City 71, Eleva-Strum 30

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 66, Colfax 56

Spring Valley 73, Mondovi 39

Heart o' North Conference

Ladysmith 101, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50

Cameron 89, Northwestern 69

Lakeland Conference

Bruce 60, Birchwood 42 - Bruce now 18-3

New Auburn 80, Lake Holcombe 51 - Melland (NA): career-high 37 points

Nonconference

Chippewa Falls 73, Altoona 65 - Monarski (CHI): 22 points, 13 rebounds; Tomczak (CHI): 21 points; Smith (CHI): 14 points

Rice Lake 68, Baldwin-Woodville 61

Girls high school basketball

Dairyland Conference

Lincoln 67, Blair-Taylor 65 (overtime)

Lakeland Conference

New Auburn 62, Lake Holcombe 21

Bruce 46, Birchwood 44

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 55, Amery 53

Somerset 54, Osceola 51

Prescott 45, Ellsworth 43

Nonconference

Eau Claire North 57, D.C. Everest 54

Chippewa Falls 47, Medford 44

Fall Creek 63, Cameron 38

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

