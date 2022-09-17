McDonell Central crushes Bruce 42-0

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Following tough back-to-back losses to Thorp and Owen-Withee, the McDonell Central Macks are back on track.
McDonell Central dominated the Bruce Red Raiders 42-0 at Dorais Field on Saturday. The Macks led 35-0 at halftime. Dale Tetrault scored once more on a reverse run play for a big gain in the 3rd quarter.
McDonell moves to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in CWC-West 8-player conference play. The Macks visit Cornell next Friday.
Bruce suffers its third straight loss to fall to 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in the conference. The Red Raiders visit Lake Holcombe on Friday.