 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McDonell Central crushes Bruce 42-0

  • Updated
  • 0
Macks pound Bruce 42-0

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Following tough back-to-back losses to Thorp and Owen-Withee, the McDonell Central Macks are back on track.

McDonell Central dominated the Bruce Red Raiders 42-0 at Dorais Field on Saturday. The Macks led 35-0 at halftime. Dale Tetrault scored once more on a reverse run play for a big gain in the 3rd quarter.

McDonell moves to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in CWC-West 8-player conference play. The Macks visit Cornell next Friday.

Bruce suffers its third straight loss to fall to 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in the conference. The Red Raiders visit Lake Holcombe on Friday.

More prep scores from week five here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you