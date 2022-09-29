McDonell Central dominates New Auburn 66-8

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- McDonell Central football simply dominated New Auburn with a 66-8 win at Dorais Field on Thursday night.
The Macks grew a huge 40-0 lead in the first quarter before scoring 20 more in the second to go ahead 60-0 at halftime. The Trojans failed to score until the second half after several turnovers handed the Macks the ball back, allowing more scores.
The Macks move to 4-2 on the year and 3-0 in 8-player conference play. They return to action next Friday at Lake Holcombe. New Auburn remains winless at 0-6. The Trojans host its final two games of the year against Cornell and Bruce.