McDonell Central volleyball looks to repeat as state champions

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It’s a historic year for high school volleyball in Chippewa County. Three teams are going to state to compete for a title, and one of those teams -- McDonell Central -- looking to go back-to-back like a trick-or-treater changing costumes so they can hit the house with the king-sized candy bars again.
The Macks won it all last year for the second time in program history. They also won a title back it 2009. This year’s team has the benefit of having been there before, and this experience has shown up in the way player leadership has been driving culture.
"They truly trust each other and truly love each other, and that makes a big difference in how they interact," Head Coach Kat Hanson said. "They can share some of those experiences. They aren't afraid to have the hard conversations, and I think that puts us in a good position to succeed."
The Macks have four senior captains on the squad this year., and they have been working all year to keep everyone on the same page. They’re preaching focus and max effort on every rep and play, and bringing a contagious energy.
"Something I try to do, and I know the rest of us captains and everybody else tries to do, we try to work hard every drill at practice, we go as hard as we can," Senior Captain Marley Hughes said. "Don't take any plays off, and in games, you gotta go hard. Be excited. Even if it's a really funky kill that you just got, even if you whiff the ball, but you got a kill. Be excited. Be happy, because it's a kill."
"Being a leader on the court, that you have their back when something goes wrong, and you're able to pick them up when they need it," Senior Captain Josie Witkowski added. "When something goes wrong, it's not the whole game. It's take a deep breath. Reset. We got this."
McDonell will face Wonewoc-Center on Friday at 9 am.