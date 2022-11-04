 Skip to main content
McDonell Central volleyball returning to championship

  • Updated
110422 McDonell Central volleyball wins state semifinals match

The McDonell Central volleyball team celebrates with its fans after winning a state semifinals match vs Wonewoc-Center at the Resch Center on November 4, 2022.

Aubrey Dorn, Kat Hanson and Josie Witkowski discuss the Macks' 3-0 win over Wonewoc-Center in the D4 state semifinals.

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Macks are one win away from a repeat.

The McDonell Central High School volleyball team swept Wonewoc-Center High School Friday morning in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals.

The Macks will face Monticello High School Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the championship match at the Resch Center.

Set scores for McDonell was 25-18, 25-13, 25-20.

Josie Witkowski led the Macks (40-12) with 10 kills and three digs. Emily Cooper added 17 assists and six digs, and Aubrey Dorn had eight kills and seven digs.

St. Croix Falls to meet Howards Grove for D3 title

The St. Croix Falls Saints and Howards Grove Tigers each swept their semifinals matches in Division 3.

St. Croix Falls defeated the Randolph Rockets to reach the title match for the first time in school history. Howards Grove, the three-time defending state champion, eliminated the Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers.

