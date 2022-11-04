McDonell Central volleyball returning to championship

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Macks are one win away from a repeat.
The McDonell Central High School volleyball team swept Wonewoc-Center High School Friday morning in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals.
The Macks will face Monticello High School Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the championship match at the Resch Center.
Set scores for McDonell was 25-18, 25-13, 25-20.
Josie Witkowski led the Macks (40-12) with 10 kills and three digs. Emily Cooper added 17 assists and six digs, and Aubrey Dorn had eight kills and seven digs.
St. Croix Falls to meet Howards Grove for D3 title
The St. Croix Falls Saints and Howards Grove Tigers each swept their semifinals matches in Division 3.
St. Croix Falls defeated the Randolph Rockets to reach the title match for the first time in school history. Howards Grove, the three-time defending state champion, eliminated the Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers.