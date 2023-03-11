McDonell Central, Whitehall boys advance to state

(WQOW)- It was an unforgettable day for McDonell Central basketball as the girls team won the Division 5 state championship before the boys defeated Solon Springs 58-56 in an overtime thriller to advance to state.
Aidan Misfeldt led McDonell with 24 points at the Amery High School gym. Canan Huss scored 11 points.
The Macks return to state after failing to qualify in 2022. McDonell competed at state from 2016-2019 and 2021 and won a state championship in 2016.
"It feels really good, we have a lot of kids that worked really hard to get to this point," Macks head coach Adam Schilling said. "Congratulations to the girls, they put a little pressure on us to come out here and try to play well, hopefully we can go down and do what they just did today."
In Division 4, Whitehall defeated Cameron 66-62 to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1986.
Whitehall built a double-digit lead before the Comets climbed back to a two possession deficit, but the Norse held on to end the state tournament drought. Devon McCune led the Norse with 18 points, while Tyson Lucas scored a game-high 22 points for Cameron.
"Feels great," Norse head coach Tyler Petersen said. "I don't know the last time Whitehall's been to state, I didn't even look it up yet. So proud of the opportunity for the kids, proud of the community, it's gonna be a heck of a week for them."
The 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament begins Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Every game will air on WQOW and on the Magic of March app.