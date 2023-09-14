McDonell football moves to 4-0 with win at Bruce

BRUCE (WQOW) - Dawson Moulton ran for three scores and the McDonell Central football team remained undefeated with a 47-12 win over Bruce Thursday.
The Macks (4-0) led 14-6 at halftime before scoring three times in the third quarter to break the game open.
Grant Smiskey threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third. David Andersen caught a touchdown pass to open the scoring, then later ran for a key score in the third quarter on a reverse play to give McDonell a 21-6 lead.
Bruce forced two turnovers in the first half to keep the score close. Ryan Popowich's interception setup a touchdown pass from Levi Nyahgen in the closing seconds of the second quarter. Fredrick later ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Thorp earn road win over Lincoln
The Thorp Cardinals also earned a road win Thursday, beating Lincoln 74-16.
The Cardinals scored the first 14 points, then pulled away in the second quarter.