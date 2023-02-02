McDonell girls clinch first conference title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time in program history, the McDonell Central girls basketball team is Western Cloverbelt Conference champions.
The Macks rallied past Regis, 51-50, thanks to a layup from Isabel Hartman in the final seconds.
McDonell (12-0 Cloverbelt) has clinched a share of the conference title with two game remaining. The Macks will play at Bloomer on Tuesday with a chance to clinch the title outright.
"This is just really great competition and I'm just really excited for our team and just the goal of becoming Cloverbelt champs, it's amazing," Hartman said afterward. "Having this team is amazing. I'm just glad that we came out on top."
Ashley Chilson led Regis with 17 points.