McDonell girls clinch outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 80, New Richmond 61
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35 - Macks clinch outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title; Cooper (MCD): 18 points; Dorn (MCD): 16 points; Hughes (MCD): 12 points
Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41
Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57 - Eiler (CAD): breaks 1,000 career points
Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 49
Neillsville 73, Colby 40
Dairyland Conference
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 46
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 29
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56 - Mounders clinch Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Lakeland Conference
Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38
Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59
Boys high school basketball
Lakeland Conference
Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48
Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55
Bruce 91, Winter 52
Nonconference
Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46
Menomonie 70, Hayward 51
Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52
Ellsworth 78, Christ's Household of Faith 54
G-E-T 76, Altoona 51
Independence 53, New Auburn 49
Arcadia 57, Regis 54