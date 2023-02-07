 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McDonell girls clinch outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title

  • Updated
  • 0
020723 McDonell Bloomer gbb

The Macks defeated the Bloomer Blackhawks Tuesday to clinch their first outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title.

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 80, New Richmond 61

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35 - Macks clinch outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title; Cooper (MCD): 18 points; Dorn (MCD): 16 points; Hughes (MCD): 12 points

Regis 62, Stanley-Boyd 41

Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57 - Eiler (CAD): breaks 1,000 career points

Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 49

Neillsville 73, Colby 40

Dairyland Conference

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 46

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 29

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56 - Mounders clinch Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Lakeland Conference

Clayton 59, Lake Holcombe 32

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38

Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59

Boys high school basketball

Lakeland Conference

Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48

Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55

Bruce 91, Winter 52

Nonconference

Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46

Menomonie 70, Hayward 51

Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52

Ellsworth 78, Christ's Household of Faith 54

G-E-T 76, Altoona 51

Independence 53, New Auburn 49

Arcadia 57, Regis 54

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you