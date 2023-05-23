McDonell/Regis edges Bloomer for D2 regional title

TREMPEALEAU (WQOW)- The McDonell/Regis Saints held off the Bloomer Blackhawks to win a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 regional title on Tuesday.
The Saints scored a low round of 295 to beat Bloomer by five strokes in the Arcadia regional at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club. Andrew Bauer led the way for McDonell/Regis with a 71 to top the individual leaderboard. His teammate, Ben Biskupski followed closely in second place with a 72.
Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek, Tegan Stiehl and Karsten Bergh rounded out the top five for Bloomer. Josh Brickner and Carter Grill finished tied for 6th to give the Saints four finishers in the top seven.
Arcadia finished third and Durand-Arkansaw took fourth as teams to also advance to sectionals. The top four teams at each regional qualify for sectionals.
The top four individual finishers not part of already advancing teams also qualify for sectionals. Those four are Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner, Elk Mound/Colfax's Zane Brice and Black River Falls' Wyatt Madvig and Chris Muir.
Below are full team results from the Arcadia regional:
1. McDonell/Regis - 295
2. Bloomer - 300
3. Arcadia - 338
4. Durand-Arkansaw - 341
5. Elk Mound/Colfax - 346
6. Black River Falls - 353
7. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - 366
8. Stanley-Boyd - 372
9. Altoona - 385
Each qualifier will play at the McDonell Central regional at Lake Wissota Golf Course next Tuesday.