...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

McDonell/Regis edges Bloomer for D2 regional title

  • Updated
  • 0
Andrew Bauer McDonell/Regis golf

Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and McDonell/Regis all advanced to sectionals after strong showings Tuesday at regionals.

TREMPEALEAU (WQOW)- The McDonell/Regis Saints held off the Bloomer Blackhawks to win a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 regional title on Tuesday.

The Saints scored a low round of 295 to beat Bloomer by five strokes in the Arcadia regional at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club. Andrew Bauer led the way for McDonell/Regis with a 71 to top the individual leaderboard. His teammate, Ben Biskupski followed closely in second place with a 72.

Bloomer's Jake Bleskacek, Tegan Stiehl and Karsten Bergh rounded out the top five for Bloomer. Josh Brickner and Carter Grill finished tied for 6th to give the Saints four finishers in the top seven.

Arcadia finished third and Durand-Arkansaw took fourth as teams to also advance to sectionals. The top four teams at each regional qualify for sectionals.

The top four individual finishers not part of already advancing teams also qualify for sectionals. Those four are Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner, Elk Mound/Colfax's Zane Brice and Black River Falls' Wyatt Madvig and Chris Muir.

Below are full team results from the Arcadia regional:

1. McDonell/Regis - 295

2. Bloomer - 300

3. Arcadia - 338

4. Durand-Arkansaw - 341

5. Elk Mound/Colfax - 346

6. Black River Falls - 353

7. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - 366

8. Stanley-Boyd - 372

9. Altoona - 385

Each qualifier will play at the McDonell Central regional at Lake Wissota Golf Course next Tuesday.

Full results from the Arcadia regional can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

