McDonell/Regis wins Dairyland-Cloverbelt golf invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- McDonell/Regis boys golf is off to a hot start this season after winning the Cloverbelt match at Bloomer a couple weeks ago, and they continued to play great golf on Monday by winning the Cloverbelt-Dairyland invitational.

McDonell/Regis took 1st out of 15 teams in the match at Lake Wissota Golf Course with a low score of 323, 20 strokes better than 2nd place Bloomer. Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski both tied for first place individually shooting 77's, also tying with Marshfield Columbus-Spencer's Cole Noreen. Isaac Petersilka and Josh Brickner finished 11th and 12th, meaning four McDonell/Regis golfers finished in the top 15.

Marshfield Columbus-Spencer, Neillsville and Cochrane-Fountain City rounded out the top five in the final team scores.

