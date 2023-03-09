McDonell, Whitehall, Cameron on to sectional finals

(WQOW)- A few area boys basketball teams are now one win away from reaching the state tournament.
Below are scores from Thursday's local sectional semifinals matchups:
Division 3
Osceola 67, Prescott 52 - Osceola vs. West Salem for sectional title - Saturday 2:00 at Osseo-Fairchild
Division 4
Unity 52, Cameron 67
Fall Creek 54, Whitehall 59 - Cameron vs. Whitehall for sectional title - Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Neillsville
Division 5
McDonell Central 52, Thorp 31 - McDonell Central vs. Solon Springs for sectional title - Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Amery