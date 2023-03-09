 Skip to main content
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY
Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Until 6 AM CST Friday.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

McDonell, Whitehall, Cameron on to sectional finals

(WQOW)- A few area boys basketball teams are now one win away from reaching the state tournament.

Below are scores from Thursday's local sectional semifinals matchups:

Division 3

Osceola 67, Prescott 52 - Osceola vs. West Salem for sectional title - Saturday 2:00 at Osseo-Fairchild

Division 4 

Unity 52, Cameron 67

Fall Creek 54, Whitehall 59 - Cameron vs. Whitehall for sectional title - Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Neillsville

Division 5

McDonell Central 52, Thorp 31 - McDonell Central vs. Solon Springs for sectional title - Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Amery

Full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

