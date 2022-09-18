 Skip to main content
McDonell's Tetrault sets 8-player state reception record

  • Updated
  • 0
DALE TETRAULT

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In the midst of a massive 42-0 victory over Bruce, McDonell Central's team captain etched his name in state football history.

Macks receiver Dale Tetrault became the state's all-time 8-player football reception leader, reaching 153 receptions on Saturday. The previous record was 150, set by Gibralter's Alex Laughlin in 2020. Tetrault reeled in eight catches in Saturday's victory. 

Tetrault still has four games remaining to extend his record, starting with a visit to Cornell on Friday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

