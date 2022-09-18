McDonell's Tetrault sets 8-player state reception record

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In the midst of a massive 42-0 victory over Bruce, McDonell Central's team captain etched his name in state football history.
Macks receiver Dale Tetrault became the state's all-time 8-player football reception leader, reaching 153 receptions on Saturday. The previous record was 150, set by Gibralter's Alex Laughlin in 2020. Tetrault reeled in eight catches in Saturday's victory.
Tetrault still has four games remaining to extend his record, starting with a visit to Cornell on Friday.