Memorial advances two doubles pairings at state tennis tournament

MADISON (WQOW)- Two doubles pairings from Eau Claire Memorial are moving on to Friday at the 100th annual WIAA State Boys Individual Tennis Tournament.
Memorial's #1 doubles team of Gavin Sorenson and Seth Roosevelt advance in Division 1 after a 6-3, 7-5 win over a Manitowoc Lincoln team in round 1. The Old Abes' #3 doubles team of Jackson Sailing and Graham Tomkovick will join them after a straight sets win of their own. Memorial's #2 doubles team of Ben Roberts and Jack Willems did not advance.
Evan Birkholz won his first D1 singles match of the day but fell in his second match, eliminating him from the tournament. His teammate Bennett Kohlhepp was eliminated after one match.
Menomonie's #1 doubles team of Cole Witucki and Noah Reckin fell 1-6, 3-6 to a Madison Memorial team in round 1. Singles player Isaac Johnson also lost his first round matchup.
Only two Chippewa Valley players competed in Division 2 matches on Thursday. Both Altoona's Ryan Hays and Regis' Alex Erickson lost their first round matchups.
Players from New Richmond, Hudson, Baldwin-Woodville and Osceola also competed on Thursday. Competition will continue on Friday with championship matchups set for Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Full results from day one of the state individual tennis tournament can be found here.