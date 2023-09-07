 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial and Hudson boys soccer end in tie, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Soccer

Old Abes tie Hudson 1 -1

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson boys soccer finish 1-1 Thursday evening.

Other Thursday scores

Boys high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 5, Rice Lake 2

Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 1

Middle Border Conference

Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Immanuel Lutheran vs Whitehall, New Richmond Vs EC North, River Falls vs Memorial

Girls high school volleyball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 1

Eau Claire North 3, New Richmond 1

Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 0

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Whitehall 0

High school football 8- player

Lincoln 58, Lake Holcombe 12 - Hornets now 2-1, Chieftains now 0-3

Prairie Farm at Greenwood - canceled 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you