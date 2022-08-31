Memorial and North High Schools preparing for football 'Crosstown Showdown' this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It is Crosstown Showdown week in Eau Claire, as Memorial and North prepare to square off on the football field this Friday in a pivotal matchup in the Big Rivers Conference.
On the surface, the game is a tale of two teams so far this year. The Old Abes look great, and they come into the week riding high at 2-0 after a nice win over La Crosse Central. The defense has been opportunistic and Memorial Head Coach Rob Scott said their success so far is a sign of hard work paying off.
“You always want to get rewarded and they've bought in and are working hard," Scott said. "It's nice to be on top [the] last two Fridays, but we have a lot to work on. Those days [we] don't feel like we’ve played our best, but we dug deep and found a way to win."
For the Huskies, they sit at 0-2 after dropping a tough one to La Crosse Logan last week, but there are some signs that the team is tougher than their winless record would indicate. First-year head coach Matt McGinnis said the "little things" are the only thing holding them back from doing big things this year.
“It's eight points away from [being a] different season, but we’re where we’re at," McGinnis said of the close losses the team has suffered so far. "[We have] got to clean up things and learn how to win games like that”
The big game starts at 7 pm on Friday at Carson Park.