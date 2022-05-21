Memorial beats Chi-Hi in extras, North sweeps Central

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both Eau Claire North and Memorial continue to win games as the WIAA baseball playoffs near.
The Huskies swept La Crosse Central in a doubleheader on Saturday, winning game one 10-4 before a shutout 7-0 win in game two.
Memorial and Chippewa Falls went to extra innings tied 5-5 before the Old Abes scored three runs in the 9th to win 8-5. Jack Redwine hit a walk-off three-run home run in the 9th to win the game for the Old Abes.
The Big Rivers Conference champion Huskies move to 19-2 on the year, and wrap up the regular season hosting Rice Lake on Tuesday. The Old Abes move to 13-7 overall and still have three more games scheduled to complete their regular season.