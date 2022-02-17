Memorial boys clinch outright BRC title, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Old Abes boys hoops squad clinched the outright Big Rivers Conference title with a 61-53 win over Chippewa Falls on Thursday night.
LJ Wells led the Old Abes with 20 points on the night.
WIAA boys basketball playoff brackets will be released this weekend.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire North 58, Hudson 51
New Richmond 94, Rice Lake 92
Bloomer 40, Cumberland 39
River Falls 63, Menomonie 62
Spring Valley 61, Colfax 48
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 55, La Crosse Central 51
Eau Claire North 51, Holmen 45
Altoona 60, Osceola 40
Fall Creek 67. Gilman 26
Cadott 47, Columbus Catholic 30
Bloomer 56, Owen-Withee 29
Blair-Taylor 77, Melrose-Mindoro 33
Regis 65, Loyal 39
Greenwood 44, Thorp 58
Prairie Farm 57, Flambeau 21
Colfax 50, Elmwood/Plum City 40
Stanley-Boyd 69, Colby 40
WIAC gymnastics
UW-Stout 187.150, Gustavus Adolphus 182.350