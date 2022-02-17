 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Memorial boys clinch outright BRC title, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial wins outright BRC boys hoops title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Old Abes boys hoops squad clinched the outright Big Rivers Conference title with a 61-53 win over Chippewa Falls on Thursday night. 

LJ Wells led the Old Abes with 20 points on the night.

WIAA boys basketball playoff brackets will be released this weekend.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES 

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire North 58, Hudson 51

New Richmond 94, Rice Lake 92

Bloomer 40, Cumberland 39

River Falls 63, Menomonie 62

Spring Valley 61, Colfax 48

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 55, La Crosse Central 51

Eau Claire North 51, Holmen 45

Altoona 60, Osceola 40

Fall Creek 67. Gilman 26

Cadott 47, Columbus Catholic 30

Bloomer 56, Owen-Withee 29

Blair-Taylor 77, Melrose-Mindoro 33

Regis 65, Loyal 39

Greenwood 44, Thorp 58

Prairie Farm 57, Flambeau 21

Colfax 50, Elmwood/Plum City 40

Stanley-Boyd 69, Colby 40

WIAC gymnastics

UW-Stout 187.150, Gustavus Adolphus 182.350

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

