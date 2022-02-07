 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial boys excited to challenge Caledonia

  • Updated
  • 0
010422 Memorial Menomonie basketball

Mekhi Shaw (2) leads the Memorial boys basketball team through the handshake line after a win over Menomonie on January 4, 2022.

The Old Abes are crossing state lines to battle the Caledonia Warriors on Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After winning the crosstown showdown on Saturday, the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team is turning its attention to a cross-state showdown later this week.

The Old Abes will travel to Caledonia, Minnesota, on Thursday to face the 17-1 Warriors, which lost for the first time on Monday to DeForest High School.

"I'm a big believer in playing the best teams you possibly can play," Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said. "We've kind of risen a little bit here this year with the state rankings and things like that because of that nonconference schedule and changing ourselves to go higher. We're really excited about it."

Thursday's game tips at 7:15 p.m. at Caledonia High School.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.