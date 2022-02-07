Memorial boys excited to challenge Caledonia

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After winning the crosstown showdown on Saturday, the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team is turning its attention to a cross-state showdown later this week.
The Old Abes will travel to Caledonia, Minnesota, on Thursday to face the 17-1 Warriors, which lost for the first time on Monday to DeForest High School.
"I'm a big believer in playing the best teams you possibly can play," Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said. "We've kind of risen a little bit here this year with the state rankings and things like that because of that nonconference schedule and changing ourselves to go higher. We're really excited about it."
Thursday's game tips at 7:15 p.m. at Caledonia High School.