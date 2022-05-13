Memorial boys golf treating strong season as 'business'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Golf is so much more fun when you are playing well, so Eau Claire Memorial must be having a blast.
The Old Abes boys golf team has won just about every event they have participated in this season, winning six out of seven matches to be exact. They are ranked third in the Division 1 state golf rankings as of May 13th.
Memorial took 10th out of 16 teams at the D1 state tournament last year, and that performance still stings. To get better this year, the Abes spent most of the winter practicing together, focusing on unfinished business in 2022.
"They care for each other, It's not an individual sport for them, it's a team thing," said Fred Hancock, in his 5th year as Memorial's head boys golf coach. "When the team does well, everybody's happy."
"We just kind of treated it as business this year," said Parker Etzel, Old Abes junior. "Also having fun, but it's been more of just like straight business where we're going to go in and beat everybody and do our best, and it's worked out so far."
Memorial will look for another win at Chippewa Falls' Big Rivers Conference invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course on Saturday. The Old Abes have high expectations to make a strong run at state this spring, which begins June 6 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, WI.