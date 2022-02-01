Memorial boys, North girls win big at home

Tuesday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 92, Rice Lake 52
DC Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42
Flambeau 66, Augusta 60
New Auburn 73, Lake Holcombe 31
Cornell 67, Clayton 57
Prescott 85, Altoona 75
Durand 69, Boyceville 31
Spring Valley 42, Elmwood/Plum City 38
Ellsworth 69, Saint Croix Central 63 (double overtime)
Bruce 84, Winter 39
Blair-Taylor 54, Alma/Pepin 44
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35
Ladysmith 64, Spooner 54
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire North 71, Chippewa Falls 53
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44
Colfax 65, Altoona 49
Cadott 66, Augusta 38
Eau Claire Regis 68, Thorp 39
Hudson 49, River Falls 46
Bloomer 43, Saint Croix Central 32
Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39
Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33
Gilman 68, Granton 15
Spencer 52, Greenwood 47
Durand 66, Boyceville 23
Columbus Catholic 51, Owen-Withee 28
Prescott 76, Osceola 56
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Eau Claire North 3 - recap here
Hudson 7, New Richmond 1
Chippewa Falls 9, Menomonie 0
RAM 3, Northwest Icemen 0
Girls high school hockey
Western Wisconsin 5, Hudson 1