Memorial boys, North girls win big at home

  • Updated
  • 0
020122 Rice Lake Memorial bbb

Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball topped Rice Lake 92-52 while Eau Claire North girls basketball beat Chippewa Falls 71-53 on Tuesday

Tuesday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 92, Rice Lake 52

DC Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42

Flambeau 66, Augusta 60

New Auburn 73, Lake Holcombe 31

Cornell 67, Clayton 57

Prescott 85, Altoona 75

Durand 69, Boyceville 31

Spring Valley 42, Elmwood/Plum City 38

Ellsworth 69, Saint Croix Central 63 (double overtime)

Bruce 84, Winter 39

Blair-Taylor 54, Alma/Pepin 44

Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35

Ladysmith 64, Spooner 54

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire North 71, Chippewa Falls 53

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44

Colfax 65, Altoona 49

Cadott 66, Augusta 38

Eau Claire Regis 68, Thorp 39

Hudson 49, River Falls 46

Bloomer 43, Saint Croix Central 32

Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39

Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33

Gilman 68, Granton 15

Spencer 52, Greenwood 47

Durand 66, Boyceville 23

Columbus Catholic 51, Owen-Withee 28

Prescott 76, Osceola 56

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Eau Claire North 3 - recap here

Hudson 7, New Richmond 1

Chippewa Falls 9, Menomonie 0

RAM 3, Northwest Icemen 0

Girls high school hockey

Western Wisconsin 5, Hudson 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.