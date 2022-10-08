 Skip to main content
Memorial boys win home cross country meet

Eau Claire Memorial's boys cross country team smiles for the camera after winning the Old Abe Invitational on October 8, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial's boys cross country team defended home trails on Saturday with a team win at the Old Abe Invitational.

The Old Abes took first with a low score of 34 at South Middle School, far ahead of second place Osceola with 106. Colin Hanson finished second individually in 16:22.6 and teammate Will Sylvester took fourth in 16:34.8. Four Memorial runners finished in the top seven.

Glenwood City's JJ Williams took the individual title in 16:16.1.

In the girls race, D.C. Everest runner Sara Mlodik won the individual race by a landslide in 17:44.7. No other runner eclipsed the 19 minute mark. Osceola's Rachel Ulrich took second in 19:05.6 and Altoona's Greta Peters finished third in 19:11.0.

Duluth East won the girls team title with a low score of 70. Memorial nearly swept the home meet, finishing second with 117. Menomonie finished third with 128.

