Memorial boys win home cross country meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial's boys cross country team defended home trails on Saturday with a team win at the Old Abe Invitational.
The Old Abes took first with a low score of 34 at South Middle School, far ahead of second place Osceola with 106. Colin Hanson finished second individually in 16:22.6 and teammate Will Sylvester took fourth in 16:34.8. Four Memorial runners finished in the top seven.
Glenwood City's JJ Williams took the individual title in 16:16.1.
In the girls race, D.C. Everest runner Sara Mlodik won the individual race by a landslide in 17:44.7. No other runner eclipsed the 19 minute mark. Osceola's Rachel Ulrich took second in 19:05.6 and Altoona's Greta Peters finished third in 19:11.0.
Duluth East won the girls team title with a low score of 70. Memorial nearly swept the home meet, finishing second with 117. Menomonie finished third with 128.