Memorial claims 25th consecutive boys tennis conference title

  • Updated
Memorial Boys Tennis Wins 25th Consecutive BRC Title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The remarkable run by Eau Claire Memorial continued Saturday as the Old Abes won their 25th consecutive Big Rivers Conference boys tennis championship.

Memorial won every flight except for #2 Doubles at the home conference championship meet on Saturday, finishing with 40 points in the tournament. Menomonie followed in 2nd place thanks to the conference championship win at #2 Doubles from Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman. 

Memorial finishes first in the final conference standings with 24 points, ahead of Hudson and Menomonie who tied for 2nd with 18 points.

Full results from the conference championship can be found below:

Conference Tournament Results

Eau Claire Memorial 1st Place 40 pts

Menomonie 2nd Place 26 pts

Hudson 3rd Place 21 pts

New Richmond 4th Place 16pts

Eau Claire North 5th Place 13 pts

River Falls 6th Place 10pts

Chippewa Falls 0pts

Final Conference Standings

Eau Claire Memorial 1st Place 24pts

Hudson 2nd Place Tie 18pts

Menomonie 2nd Place Tie 18pts

New Richmond 4th Place 12pts

Eau Claire North 5th Place Tie 6pts

River Falls 5th Place Tie 6pts

Chippewa Falls 7th Place 0 pts

Conference Champions

1 Singles Bennett Kohlhepp Memorial

2 Singles Evan Birkholz Memorial

3 Singles Seth Rosevelt Memorial

4 Singles Ariya Natarajan Memorial

1 Doubles Jackson Sailing and Gavin Sorensen Memorial

2 Doubles Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman Menomonie

3 Doubles Grant Johnson and Ben Roberts Memorial

First Team All Conference 

Bennett Kohlhepp Memorial

Evan Birkholz Memorial

Seth Rosevelt Memorial

Gavin Sorensen Memorial

Jackson Sailing Memorial

Isaac Lashley North

Blake Bembinstet North

2nd Team All Conference

Ariya Natarajan Memorial

Ben Roberts Memorial

Grant Johnson Memorial

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

