Memorial claims 25th consecutive boys tennis conference title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The remarkable run by Eau Claire Memorial continued Saturday as the Old Abes won their 25th consecutive Big Rivers Conference boys tennis championship.
Memorial won every flight except for #2 Doubles at the home conference championship meet on Saturday, finishing with 40 points in the tournament. Menomonie followed in 2nd place thanks to the conference championship win at #2 Doubles from Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman.
Memorial finishes first in the final conference standings with 24 points, ahead of Hudson and Menomonie who tied for 2nd with 18 points.
Full results from the conference championship can be found below:
Conference Tournament Results
Eau Claire Memorial 1st Place 40 pts
Menomonie 2nd Place 26 pts
Hudson 3rd Place 21 pts
New Richmond 4th Place 16pts
Eau Claire North 5th Place 13 pts
River Falls 6th Place 10pts
Chippewa Falls 0pts
Final Conference Standings
Eau Claire Memorial 1st Place 24pts
Hudson 2nd Place Tie 18pts
Menomonie 2nd Place Tie 18pts
New Richmond 4th Place 12pts
Eau Claire North 5th Place Tie 6pts
River Falls 5th Place Tie 6pts
Chippewa Falls 7th Place 0 pts
Conference Champions
1 Singles Bennett Kohlhepp Memorial
2 Singles Evan Birkholz Memorial
3 Singles Seth Rosevelt Memorial
4 Singles Ariya Natarajan Memorial
1 Doubles Jackson Sailing and Gavin Sorensen Memorial
2 Doubles Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman Menomonie
3 Doubles Grant Johnson and Ben Roberts Memorial
First Team All Conference
Bennett Kohlhepp Memorial
Evan Birkholz Memorial
Seth Rosevelt Memorial
Gavin Sorensen Memorial
Jackson Sailing Memorial
Isaac Lashley North
Blake Bembinstet North
2nd Team All Conference
Ariya Natarajan Memorial
Ben Roberts Memorial
Grant Johnson Memorial