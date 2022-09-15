Memorial dominates North in crosstown soccer showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Memorial has had the upper hand in crosstown tennis and football showdowns so far this year, and it was the same story on the pitch Thursday evening.
The Old Abes dominated Eau Claire North 7-0 at North High School. Both Wesley Paul and Liam Junker scored two goals a piece in the contest. Despite the seven goals, Huskies goalkeeper Caden Eberle finished with 16 saves.
Memorial moves to 6-1-1 and 3-1 in conference play, jumping ahead of North with 9 points in the Big Rivers Conference. North drops to 5-3-3 and 2-1-1 in conference play with 7 points.
Other soccer scores from Thursday:
High school
Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 1 - Cardinals goals from Christie, Faschingbauer, Mason, Von Haden
Amery 3, Altoona 0
College (Men)
UW-Eau Claire 2, Bethany Lutheran 1 - Blugolds now 7-0