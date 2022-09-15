 Skip to main content
Memorial dominates North in crosstown soccer showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Players from Eau Claire North and Memorial shake hands after the crosstown soccer showdown on September 15, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Memorial has had the upper hand in crosstown tennis and football showdowns so far this year, and it was the same story on the pitch Thursday evening.

The Old Abes dominated Eau Claire North 7-0 at North High School. Both Wesley Paul and Liam Junker scored two goals a piece in the contest. Despite the seven goals, Huskies goalkeeper Caden Eberle finished with 16 saves.

Memorial moves to 6-1-1 and 3-1 in conference play, jumping ahead of North with 9 points in the Big Rivers Conference. North drops to 5-3-3 and 2-1-1 in conference play with 7 points. 

Other soccer scores from Thursday:

High school

Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 1 - Cardinals goals from Christie, Faschingbauer, Mason, Von Haden

Amery 3, Altoona 0

College (Men)

UW-Eau Claire 2, Bethany Lutheran 1 - Blugolds now 7-0

