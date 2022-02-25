 Skip to main content
Memorial downs North, other playoff basketball scores

  • Updated
  • 0
(WQOW) - Friday's girls high school basketball playoff scores

Division 1

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Eau Claire North 45

Hudson 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Division 2

Menomonie 59, New Richmond 40

Division 3

Saint Croix Falls 63, Osceola 31

Ellsworth 65, Northwestern 57

Prescott 66, Somerset 65 (overtime)

Baldwin-Woodville 46, Barron 33

Altoona 55, G-E-T 27

Elk Mound 48, Stanley-Boyd 41

Division 4

Phillips 78, Webster 30

Unity 46, Cameron 43

Cumberland 84, Grantsburg 66

Ladysmith 60, Shell Lake 34

Osseo-Fairchild 58, Eau Claire Regis 53

Fall Creek 47, Durand 45

Colfax 66, Cadott 38

Neillsville 58, Mondovi 27

Division 5

McDonell Central 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29

Clear Lake 55, Lake Holcombe 44

Gilman 38, Thorp 25

Prairie Farm 52, Turtle Lake 49

Bangor 46, Loyal 35

Eleva-Strum 52, Lincoln 49

Blair-Taylor 84, Wonewoc-Center 39

See all scores and updated brackets once they are submitted here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

