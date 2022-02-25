Memorial downs North, other playoff basketball scores

(WQOW) - Friday's girls high school basketball playoff scores
Division 1
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Eau Claire North 45
Hudson 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Division 2
Menomonie 59, New Richmond 40
Division 3
Saint Croix Falls 63, Osceola 31
Ellsworth 65, Northwestern 57
Prescott 66, Somerset 65 (overtime)
Baldwin-Woodville 46, Barron 33
Altoona 55, G-E-T 27
Elk Mound 48, Stanley-Boyd 41
Division 4
Phillips 78, Webster 30
Unity 46, Cameron 43
Cumberland 84, Grantsburg 66
Ladysmith 60, Shell Lake 34
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Eau Claire Regis 53
Fall Creek 47, Durand 45
Colfax 66, Cadott 38
Neillsville 58, Mondovi 27
Division 5
McDonell Central 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
Clear Lake 55, Lake Holcombe 44
Gilman 38, Thorp 25
Prairie Farm 52, Turtle Lake 49
Bangor 46, Loyal 35
Eleva-Strum 52, Lincoln 49
Blair-Taylor 84, Wonewoc-Center 39
