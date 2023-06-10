Memorial falls short of state after loss to Bay Port

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer has been eliminated from the playoffs one win shy of the state tournament after a 3-0 loss to Bay Port on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Bay Port scored three times after the break to pull away and seal the victory.
The loss is the second straight for the Old Abes in the sectional finals and third consecutive loss in sectional rounds. Memorial has not qualified for the state tournament since 2016.
"Not the way I wanted it to end," Memorial head coach Olivia Mroczenski said. "The girls played their hearts out. I couldn't ask for a better team. We had a fabulous group of seniors, eight really strong seniors and we played for them today."
Bay Port will play at state in Milwaukee next week. The tournament starts on Thursday.