Memorial grad Trapani transferring to UIC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One of Eau Claire's top pitching products is getting a fresh start.
Memorial graduate Vincent Trapani is transferring to the University of Illinois Chicago, he announced on Twitter Saturday.
Thankful and excited to get started with @UIC_Baseball #restart pic.twitter.com/80m5xNjaSa— Vincent Trapani (@vincentrapani70) July 9, 2022
Trapani pitched his freshman season at the University of Arkansas. He graduated from Memorial in 2021 as the top right-handed pitcher and third overall baseball prospect in Wisconsin according to Prep Baseball Report.