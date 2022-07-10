 Skip to main content
Memorial grad Trapani transferring to UIC

Vincent Trapani

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One of Eau Claire's top pitching products is getting a fresh start. 

Memorial graduate Vincent Trapani is transferring to the University of Illinois Chicago, he announced on Twitter Saturday. 

Trapani pitched his freshman season at the University of Arkansas. He graduated from Memorial in 2021 as the top right-handed pitcher and third overall baseball prospect in Wisconsin according to Prep Baseball Report.

