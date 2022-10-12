Memorial hires Cury Hale as head wrestling coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Old Abes wrestling officially has a new coach in charge.
Eau Claire Memorial has hired Cury Hale as its newest head wrestling coach, the school announced Wednesday.
Hale graduated from Auburndale High School in 2009, winning a WIAA Division 3 State Wrestling Championship in his senior season. Hale served as an assistant wrestling coach at Loyal High School for 3 years and also was an assistant coach at Memorial in 2019.
Hale takes over for Sam Burzynski who had led the program since 2020.
FULL RELEASE
From: Memorial Athletic Department - Kevin Thompson
Memorial High School is very pleased to announce the hiring of Cury Hale for the Wrestling Head Coach position.
Cury graduated from Auburndale High School in 2009. He competed in cross country and wrestling all four years of high school, lettering in both sports. In wrestling, he was a WIAA State Qualifier his freshman year. In 2009, his senior year, he was the WIAA Division 3 State Champion.
After high school, Cury served as an assistant wrestling coach for 3 years at Loyal High School. In 2019, he moved on to Memorial High School as an assistant coach helping the Old Abes achieve success that year.
Cury’s coaching philosophy is to mold our student-athletes into well-rounded, productive, confident young men and women who are ready to take on the world and to achieve their dreams. The core he plans to incorporate are the following: Hard Work, Discipline, Dedication, Teamwork, and Having Fun.
Cury is a family man and father who is blessed with 5 children that support him greatly. He has an excellent background in wresting and is a great teacher of the sport.
Memorial looks to see continued success in the wrestling program under the leadership of head coach, Cury Hale.