Memorial hires Kaufman as head baseball coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial High School is hiring Kyle Kaufman as Head Baseball Coach, the school announced Thursday.
Kaufman is in his second year teaching at Memorial. He previously served as the head baseball coach for Eleva-Strum High school and an assistant baseball coach at Mondovi High School over an eight-year span. He also has head coaching experience for Eleva-Strum and Mondovi's girls basketball teams.
Kaufman currently serves as a varsity assistant for Memorial's basketball program under Chad Brieske.
In a press release sent to News 18, it states "Kyle is committed to serving the Old Abes program and striving to uphold the legacy of greatness this program has established."
Kaufman takes over for Dan Roehl, who stepped down in June.