Memorial hires Savaloja as head boys golf coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The reigning Division 1 state boys golf champions will have a new head coach in 2023.
Tom Savaloja has been hired as Eau Claire Memorial's head boys golf coach, the school's athletic department announced Friday.
Savaloja has been an educator in the ECASD since 2012, currently teaching at South Middle School. He and his wife, Amy, have raised three boys who have been multi-sport athletes at Memorial.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to coach a great group of young men and carry on the winning tradition of Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe golf," Savaloja stated in a press release.
Savaloja takes over for interim head coach Ryan Isaacson, who helped lead the Old Abes to a state championship last season after taking over for Fred Hancock during the 2022 season.