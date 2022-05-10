Memorial hires Wenaas as head boys cross country coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial has hired its new head boys cross country coach, a familiar face in the Chippewa Valley cross country community.
Matthew Wenaas will take over as head coach, the school announced Tuesday. Wenaas was a conference champion runner at McDonell Central Catholic High School, and also an All-Conference and All-Region runner at UW-Eau Claire.
Wenaas takes over for Casey Bentley after four years as the assistant cross country coach and three years as an assistant track and field coach.