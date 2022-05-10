 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial hires Wenaas as head boys cross country coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Memorial logo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial has hired its new head boys cross country coach, a familiar face in the Chippewa Valley cross country community.

Matthew Wenaas will take over as head coach, the school announced Tuesday. Wenaas was a conference champion runner at McDonell Central Catholic High School, and also an All-Conference and All-Region runner at UW-Eau Claire.

Wenaas takes over for Casey Bentley after four years as the assistant cross country coach and three years as an assistant track and field coach.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags