Memorial keeps momentum with win at Wildcat Invitational

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - For the second day in a row, the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team took home hardware with a victory Wednesday at the River Falls Wildcat Invitational.
All five Abes players finished in the top eight, led by Parker Etzel and Will Schlitz, who tied with River Falls High School's Matthew Marsollek for medalist honors with rounds of 6-over par 77.
Andrew Parrett finished fourth, one stroke back. Cole Fisher (79) finished sixth and Ben Christenson (80) finished seventh.
Memorial finished with a team score of 311. River Falls was second (323), followed by New Richmond High School (343), Amery High School (353) and Chippewa Falls High School (355).
Memorial won the Big Rivers Conference meet at Lake Wissota on Tuesday.